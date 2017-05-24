State, city officials say no security threat to Hawaii after Manchester terror attack

Some cities across the U.S. are increasing safety measures following Monday's terror attack in Manchester, but state and city officials say there are no changes in security here in Hawaii at this time.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has determined there is no credible threat to the nation, so Honolulu Police say there are no plans at this time to activate the city's Emergency Operations Center or increase the number of officers at large events this weekend, such as the 50th State Fair or the Lantern Floating Ceremony.

"We have about eight events coming up in the next two weeks and I want the public to know that Honolulu and the Honolulu Police Department are no stranger to large events. We continue to work and have a great relationship with our federal and state partners, and we have meetings prior to these events occurring," said Acting Chief Cary Okimoto, Honolulu Police Department.

For any events at the Waikiki Shell and the Blaisdell Arena and Concert Hall, city officials say there aren't any security changes. They say specific security plans are created for the particular venue and event. The promoters are also required to hire private licensed security, special duty police officers, and ushers.

The state transportation department says there are also no security changes at any of the airports statewide.

Starting Tuesday night, Honolulu Hale will be lit in the colors of the United Kingdom -- red, white, and blue -- to express solidarity with the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.