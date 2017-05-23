Forecaster: Central Pacific poised to see a busy hurricane season

Global climate change could mean Hawaii is in for more frequent hurricane threats in the future, a new report released at the International Union of Conservation of Nature’s World Conservation Congress in Honolulu concludes.

This satellite photo shows three Category 4 hurricanes -- Ignacio, Jimena and Kilo -- in the Pacific at the same time. (Image: NOAA)

Report: Rising sea temps likely to bring more cyclones to Hawaii

It's not even officially hurricane season in Hawaii, and there's a cyclone to track in the Eastern Pacific.

Hurricane season off to record-early start in Eastern Pacific

After two busy hurricane seasons, brace yourselves for an encore: Forecasters are expecting another above-average year for tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific.

The National Weather Service is set to announce its predictions for the season Wednesday.

Earlier this month, senior NWS forecaster Jon Jelsema said at a Maui community meeting that El Niño weather conditions foreshadow an active hurricane season.

The season in Hawaii officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Hawaii has weathered busy hurricane seasons over the last two years, though most of the storms that threatened the islands never actually impacted the state.

Last year, the Central Pacific saw seven tropical cyclones -- two of which became major hurricanes.

The figure is still fewer than the record-breaking 2015 hurricane season, which had 15 tropical cyclones.

But last year's season did feature some hits -- and lots of rain.

In July, Tropical Storm Darby made landfall on Hawaii Island, marking the first time in recorded history that two storms struck the Big Island in three years (Darby in 2016 and Iselle in 2014).

Darby brought torrential rains to the state, but no serious wind damage. Oahu got nearly a foot rain from the system, which flooded roadways and homes.

A month later, Hawaii got the prospect of a double whammy, with Hurricanes Lester and Madeline. Both brought rain and high surf to the state, but remained far enough off shore to spare the state major impacts.

Over the course of the 2016 hurricane season, the eastern Pacific hurricane basin produced 21 named storms, including five major hurricanes.

