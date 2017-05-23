Forecast: Trade winds to blow in scattered windward, mauka showers

Strong trades will bring a wet windward and mauka shower weather pattern through Wednesday.

Winds will gradually weaken through the second half of the week, becoming light and variable through the Memorial Day weekend. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will take over this weekend, bringing warm and humid weather with possible vog.

A weak upper trough will pass over the state this weekend and may provide some enhancement to the afternoon showers.

Surf is dropping out in the country. Please use caution along east shores as the trade wind swell builds.

A large south swell is expected Thursday afternoon, peaking on Friday and coinciding with unusually high tides. Minor coastal flooding along south shores is possible. If you live or work on exposed south shores, take appropriate precautions.

Small Craft Advisory for most coastal and all channel waters.

- Guy Hagi

