Memorial Day ceremonies at Punchbowl to honor fallen service members

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl has reached the mid-way point of its $25 million renovation project.

Just below Punchbowl cemetery at the bottom of this ravine John Fuller made an eerie find.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend Memorial Day ceremonies at the National Cemetery of the Pacific this weekend.

On Sunday, public ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m.

The Roll Call of Honor Remembrance Ceremony will honor veterans who fought in the Vietnam War. At noon, the Boy Scouts of America will place lei and miniature U.S. flags on graves.

On Monday, the mayor's annual ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.

Only authorized vehicles will be allowed on Punchbowl grounds. Personal vehicles will be restricted accesses until noon.

Public shuttles will be available from the Alapai Transit center between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. the morning of the ceremony.

Ceremony attendees should be at Punchbowl by 8 a.m. as access will be restricted during the ceremony.

Tour vans will also be restricted over the three-day weekend.

Punchbowl officials say the temporary restrictions are needed to ensure safety and spiritual integrity of the area.

