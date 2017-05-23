Sea Life Park releases honu to “shellebrate” World Turtle Day

By: Victoria Cuba and Pono Suganuma

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Hawaii News Now) - Sea Life Park Hawaii is celebrating the 17th-annual World Turtle Day with the release of three honu into the wild.

On Tuesday, the two-year-old Hawaiian green sea turtles were released at an East Oahu beach across the street from the park. The educational event was open to the public.

“We’re just really excited,” said Kandace Campbell, the education supervisor at Sea Life Park. “It’s an awesome opportunity when you get to introduce an animal back into its natural habitat.”

Students from Blanche Pope Elementary and Waimanalo Elementary participated in the event by becoming Reef Rangers, a kids conservation club sponsored by Sea Life Park that teaches keiki about how to protect ocean animals.

“They make a pledge and a promise to do everything they can to teach everyone they know about how to protect the animals,” Kampbell said.

The students also helped in naming the sea turtles. The three were named Pa'anaakala (meaning “sunshine”), Moana (“ocean” and “deep sea”) and Ha'aleleikahale (“to journey from home”).

The turtles will join the other 7,000 hatchlings that Sea Life Park has released over the years. Since the 1970s, the park has released anywhere between 200 to 800 hatchlings a year.

“It’s one of our favorite part of the jobs at Sea Life Park,” said Freddie Velasquez, an aquarist at Sea Life Park.

The Hawaiian green sea turtle is protected under the Endangered Species Act and Hawaii State Law. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the population has increased by 53 percent over the past 25 years.

Velasquez credits strong conservation efforts from around the Hawaiian Islands for the increase in turtle populations.

“Conservation is always our message,” Kampbell said. “We really just want to teach them about preserving and for protecting our marine ecosystems.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.