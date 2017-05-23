Hawaii's Congressional delegation: Trump budget 'cruel,' 'dangerous'

Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.

Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.

Trump budget keeps pledges: Cuts for poor, more for military

Trump budget keeps pledges: Cuts for poor, more for military

Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation are harshly criticizing the president's proposed budget, which would slash funding to domestic programs while boosting spending on the military.

"President Trump’s budget is dangerous for Hawaii families," said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, in a news relaese.

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, had this to say: "While President Trump proclaimed the 'budget's defining ambition is to unleash the dreams of the American people,' the reality is the President's FY18 Budget will hurt the elderly, sick, disabled and working families the most."

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, called the budget "dead on arrival."

"President Trump’s budget proposal is not just radical, it’s cruel," he said.

And in a speech on the House floor Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said the president's budget is "damaging," and zeroes out funding to the Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant and the Native Hawaiian Loan Guarantee Program, while cutting Native Hawaiian Education programs funding by $33 million.

The $4.1 billion trillion budget plan has also drawn rebukes from some Republicans. The Trump administration, meanwhile, said it's about building a more efficient, conservative vision of smaller government,

"Through streamlined government, we will drive an economic boom that raises incomes and expands job opportunities for all Americans," Trump said, in his budget message.

The proposal includes a drastic rollback of programs for the poor and disabled and a robust hike for the military and border security. It foresees scuttling Barack Obama's health care law and an overhaul of the tax code, a boon to the wealthiest Americans.

The plan is also laced with $3.6 trillion in cuts to domestic agencies, food stamps, Medicaid, highway funding, crop insurance and medical research, among others. At the same time, the blueprint boosts spending for the military by tens of billions and calls for $1.6 billion for a border wall with Mexico that Trump repeatedly promised voters the U.S. neighbor would finance.

The budget includes proposed cuts to:

Native Hawaiian Education Program

Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grants

University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program

East-West Center

Community Development Financial Institutions Fund Native American/Native Hawaiian Programs

Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Programs

Social Security Disability Insurance

Planned Parenthood

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as the Food Stamp Program)

National Park Service

National Institutes of Health

Medicaid

Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 housing)

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.