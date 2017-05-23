Film project set to launch huge casting call for King Kamehameha role

Do you think you have what it takes to play King Kamehameha on the big screen?

Scores of actors are set to audition for the role for the upcoming movie, "The Islands," set to be released next year.

Filming in Hawaii begins this fall, according to a news release, and is expected to bring hundreds of jobs.

Director Tim Chey said he's only looking for Native Hawaiian actors to play the role of King Kamehameha.

"That's a must," he said, in a news release.

"The Islands" is based on Hawaiian history, and will include the story of King Kamehameha's unification of the Hawaiian islands.

Casting for the role begins in June and will last until late-August.

“Obviously we’re looking at non-actors for this important role,” a spokesperson for RiverRain Studios said, in a news release. “We totally understand that some Native Hawaiians are not in the industry, yet could possess great acting ability.”

Chey also produced the 2014 film "Freedom," starring stars Cuba Gooding, Jr., William Sadler, and Sharon Leal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.