Sunrise Shape Up: Home workouts

Here's what we're gonna do. We're gonna give you 4 exercises, give you proper form, then put it all together in a workout that you can do at home. For the first exercise, we're gonna do some lateral movement on the bosu. For the weekend warriors out there, this will help with injury prevention. Injuries occur when we're decelerating and changing directions. So anything we can do to provide the body to do that, and move side-to-side will be good. But if you do not have a bosu ball, there is an alternative.
Next we have the kettlebell swing. A lot of you have seen this particular apparatus in the gym. This is gonna work the lower body, midsection and upper body all together, so when you go into doing anything outside, your body will be fully prepared.
