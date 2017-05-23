Wet ’n’ Wild Hawaii celebrates 18th birthday

Ranked as one of the Top 10 Best Amusement/Water Parks in the nation by the Travel Channel, named “Best of Honolulu” family attraction by HONOLULU magazine and Hawaii’s #1 season pass value by HONOLULU Family magazine, Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii is turning 18 this Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 (the water park will be closed on Sunday, May 28 for a private event)! The water park will open early for season pass holders and VIP guests to enjoy rides on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Those who sign up online for Wet’n’Wild Hawaii’s e-newsletter between now and May 19 will be automatically entered to win tickets to an exclusive VIP birthday party. Wet’n’Wild Hawaii will select 18 lucky winners to attend the VIP party held on May 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. where party goers will have the chance to win an 18-year Wet’n’Wild Hawaii Season Pass, a year's supply of Papa John's Hawaii pizza, a year's supply of Pepsi, or a trip for 2 to Las Vegas and more!

Anyone celebrating a birthday Memorial Day weekend (May 27 or 29) will be granted FREE admission (present ID or birth certificate to verify birth date). In addition, guests who have an “18” anywhere on their driver’s license or school ID will receive a special $18 admission.

“As Hawaii’s first and only waterpark, we have a commitment to continually providing our guests with new and exciting experiences,” says Eddie Galdones, Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii Marketing Director. “We have welcomed nearly eight million guests through our gates and added seven new attractions during the park’s history. We look forward to launching yet another new attraction later this year.”

For more information on Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii, call 808.674.WAVE (9283) or visit www.wetnwildhawaii.com

