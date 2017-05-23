Billy V: Nicole & Gwen, Pirates, Barry Flanagan

Waianae girl Nicole Scherzinger is on the road and posting on Instagram. From Las Vegas, Nevada; Nicole says "?? this girl @gwenstefani ...served with a side of @blakeshelton #billboards2017. Scherzinger posted the picture while backstage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. We are also hearing that she will miss some of the auditions in UK's X Factor due to illness with family; we send our best to Nicole and her family.

A new clip from the upcoming film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" has been released this morning. Johnny Depp plays Captain Jack who seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced. The film is rated PG-13 and hits the big screen this weekend and opens up the 2017 summer season.

Barry Flanagan is recovering in California after having to cancel a HAPA concert. The performance was to happen this past weekend in Sacramento. Barry Flanagan reposted the announcement about HAPA's cancellation. He also says he was diagnosed with "Extreme stress related symptoms with chronic exhaustion." He'll return to Hawaii in a couple of days and promises he will return to Sacramento Spring 2018.

