Business Report: The 5 largest tech companies

It’s interesting to note how these companies make their money. Apple, by far the biggest by market capitalization, makes its money selling hardware. It gets 73% of its revenue from iPhones, another 21% evenly divided between iPads and Macs.

Alphabet, the company behind Google, makes 88% of its revenue from ads. Google Plus and Pixel combined contribute only 11% in sales. Microsoft, in the third place, makes 60% of revenue from software, half just from Microsoft Office. The company gets 11% from Xbox.

Amazon makes 97% of its money from online retail, and is notable for narrow margins. Facebook, like Alphabet, makes most of its money from ads. Like Alphabet.

