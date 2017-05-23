Business Report: The 5 largest tech companies

It’s interesting to note how these companies make their money. Apple, by far the biggest by market capitalization, makes its money selling hardware. It gets 73% of its revenue from iPhones, another 21% evenly divided between iPads and Macs.
Alphabet, the company behind Google, makes 88% of its revenue from ads. Google Plus and Pixel combined contribute only 11% in sales. Microsoft, in the third place, makes 60% of revenue from software, half just from Microsoft Office. The company gets 11% from Xbox.
Amazon makes 97% of its money from online retail, and is notable for narrow margins. Facebook, like Alphabet, makes most of its money from ads. Like Alphabet.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.