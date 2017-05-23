Maui firefighters recover man's body below Nakalele cliff

Maui firefighters recovered a man’s body about 100 feet below the Nakalele Lighthouse on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4:50 p.m. that an opihi picker came across a vehicle with the body inside. Police said the vehicle is registered to Justin Sadang, who has been missing for several days, but could not confirm the identity of the body.

The vehicle is believed to have gone off the cliff near mile marker 38 on Kahekili Highway.

Firefighters extricated the male victim, who was already dead.

The victim was airlifted at 6:20 p.m. to Kahekili, where police continued their investigation.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

This story will be updated.

