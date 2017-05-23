Forecast: Showers, partly sunny skies for your Tuesday

Plentiful showers for Oahu this morning. Maui County is also wetter than yesterday.

Skies should be partly sunny this afternoon with breezy trades at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph in some areas.

High today in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is dropping out in the country. Please use caution along east shores as the trade wind swell builds.

A large south swell is expected Thursday afternoon, peaking on Friday and coinciding with unusually high tides. Minor coastal flooding along south shores is possible. If you live or work on exposed south shores, take appropriate precautions.

Today's waves: 5-7 feet north, 3-5 feet west, 2-4 feet east with some larger sets, 2-4 feet south.

Small Craft Advisory for most coastal and all channel waters.

- Dan Cooke

