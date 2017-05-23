Hawaii physicians urge governor to ban pesticide

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - Kauai health-care professionals have urged Gov. David Ige to ban a chemical from agricultural use in Hawaii.

The Garden Island reported Monday that 17 physicians and psychologists have come together to send the governor a request to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos.

Dr. Lee Evslin, a Kauai pediatrician who has been practicing for more than 30 years, had said he signed on because Ige's interest in the matter is the state's "last hope."

Evslin says science shows the chemical can cause irreversible changes to the unborn child's brain.

The group hadn't heard back from Ige's office as of last week. They had sent the request for a ban April 17.

Ige did not respond to The Garden Island's questions about the chemical.

