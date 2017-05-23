30,000 people answer Trump's call on monument designations

The U.S. Department of Interior is seeking public feedback on at least two dozen national monuments, including Papahanaumokuakea, before submitting a review to President Trump that could strip their federal protections.

Public asked to weigh in on future of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument

HONOLULU (AP) - More than 30,000 people have offered their thoughts about the country's protected areas in the first five days of President Donald Trump's call for monument designation public comment.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports public comment opened Friday and ends July 10. Trump had called for a U.S. Department of Interior online system for the public to give their thoughts about U.S. protected areas. The period comes after the department opened a review of more than 24 federally protected areas, including the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument and Pacific Remote Islands.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to recommend to the president whether any of the monuments protecting natural resources should have boundaries changed.

Trump had questioned in April whether or not monument designations are government overreach.

