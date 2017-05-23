Holloway, "Kings go to other king's villages and they take over... I plan on taking over June 3rd"

In the coming weeks Max Holloway will travel more than 8,000 miles, and put his 10 fight winning streak on the line when he takes on Jose Aldo in a featherweight title unification fight at UFC 212. The fight will at most last just five rounds, but it's the product of weeks of intensive training. But, Holloway says he's all too happy to put in the work now in order to step into that octagon in Brazil on June 3rd.

"This is what kings do. kings go to other kings' villages and they take over... I plan on taking over June 3rd [at] UFC 212," said Holloway. "We was trying to fight him for awhile now and the only way he wanted it was in his own backyard. If that's how he wants it, so be it. We'll go to his back yard no excuses."

No excuses," it's the standard Holloway is holding Jose Aldo to come June 3rd -- and the same philosophy he's adopted when it comes to his training as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career.

"The next fight is always the hardest fight and this is my hardest fight to date. This is my hardest test," said Holloway. "It's just hours in the gym on top of hours in the gym, and it's just getting ready for work. It's a great time... no place I'd rather be than in camp."

But camp for UFC 212 means long days. Often times Holloway has multiple training sessions per day all while maintaining a carefully managed diet. Everyday he trains at Gracie Technics to prepare for his fight against Aldo, in addition to doing 4 days of strength training per week at Tactical Strength in Kaakako.



While that schedule can be physically and mentally exhausting at times, Holloway says for him that's actually the easy part.

"The toughest part is giving up all my junk food. I love ice cream, I love carbs, I love donuts." Holloway laughed. "But in training camp, I got to give all those things up and stay focused. I got to get my body firing on all cylinders. You know, everybody thinks fighting is first. No, making weight is first."

But, Holloway says he has no shortage of motivation to keep his hands out of the cookie jar and his mind focused.

"I've been watching this guy since I was 17 [years old]. You know one of my favorite rappers said it, 'train until your idols become your rivals' I got one in front of me."