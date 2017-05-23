Airline says it was never notified of Turkish man's arrest prior to flight

Why was Anil Uskanli allowed on the American Airlines flight to Honolulu when he'd been behaving erratically for hours before boarding?

American Airlines says it was never told Anil Uskanli was arrested by Los Angeles airport police and cited for a security breach.

The 25-year old, who police said appeared intoxicated, requested a wheelchair to get on the plane. The airline says it had to accommodate him because they're not allowed to ask why he needs one.

Court documents say Uskanli also did not have any carry-on or checked luggage. The only things he brought on the plane were a phone, laptop, charger, and small items in his pockets.



Aviation experts say having him onboard was a clear security risk, and if there was proper communication between the airline and law enforcement back in LA, this whole situation might have been avoided.

"There's no way that man should've been allowed onto the airplane. This passenger obviously had some issues before he left the ground that should have sent up a red flag should the agencies have been talking to the airline," said Stephen Fredrick, aviation safety expert.

"This incident was a good wake up call that security is a real concern and you can go overboard on being too lenient with passengers," said Peter Forman, airline industry analyst.

Forman believes the lenience comes from extra scrutiny after recent incidents such as the doctor who was dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight in Chicago -- or the family that was threatened with arrest and kicked off a full Delta Air flight on Maui after refusing to give up their toddler's seat.

"Everyone agrees that was an overreaction, so the airlines don't want to get into that situation. So they're very careful," Forman said.

Both Forman and Fredrick agree that the airlines' top priority should always be the safety and security of everyone onboard, but they say passengers must also cooperate.

"We're seeing more and more of an attitude being brought on to the aircraft and that's dangerous for everyone," Fredrick said.

