Foodland murder suspect undergoes mental evaluation on Maui

A Maui man accused of slashing his wife’s throat in a Kehalani Foodland last April was in court on Monday to begin an evaluation to determine whether he's mentally fit to stand trial.

The hearing was held to assess the mental capacity of Stephen Schmidt, who stands charged with the murder of Kehau Farias Schmidt.

The 45-year-old was accused of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after the fatal 2016 stabbing Tuesday. Police authorities say he the killing occured after a confrontation with a man who was with her.

The woman had filed for a temporary restraining order against Schmidt the month prior to her death. A judge granted the order just six days before she was killed.

"My stance is, I think he is more capable than he shows," said Dr. George Cho, one of the evaluators during Monday's hearing. "To what extent is he capable, I don't know, because I need more cooperation. But given the fact that he answered a lot of things 'I don't know,' I could not ascertain the degree of what he can do, or not do.

"But I do suspect that as I mentioned in my report, that I think he's more capable than he was showing," Dr. Cho added.

Two other doctors are scheduled to testify on June 14. After hearing their testimony, a judge will decide whether Schmidt is fit to stand trial.

