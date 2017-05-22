Luxury compound on Kauai listed for whopping $70 million

A luxury property on Kauai that has been listed as a vacation rental for as high as $18,000 per night is hitting the real estate market for an incredible price.

Hale 'Ae Kai, a fifteen-acre beachfront compound along Kauai's North Shore, boasts a 9,000 square-foot living area and working palm, coconut and citrus farm. The home was recently listed for $70 million, according to Hawaii Life Real Estate's Neal Norman.

The asking price makes it the most-expensive residential property currently for sale in Hawaii, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home is situated on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with private access to a nearby beach. Within the property are four pavilions, a media room, a gym and other amenities.

The master bedroom pavilion, according to a rental listing on Pure Kauai, encompasses more than 1,100 square feet and features a private garden and both indoor and outdoor showers.

The rental website lists prices as high as $18,000 per night during the holidays – not counting the $20,000 security deposit or the $1,600 cleaning fee.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.