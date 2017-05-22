Report: Hawaii's hot housing market is driving up debt much faster than the national average

A Honolulu family of four earning up to $83,700 this year is considered "low-income" under new U.S. Housing and Urban Development calculations that take the cost of housing into account.

HUD: $83,700 is now considered low-income in Honolulu

Thanks to a hot housing market, Hawaii residents carry much more debt than their mainland counterparts — and the size of Hawaii's per capita debt has risen rapidly over the last decade, a new report from the state Department of Business and Economic Development has found.

Hawaii residents now have the second-highest debt per capita in the nation, the study found.

In 2015, per capita debt in Hawaii was $67,010, just $10 behind the state with the largest per capita debt (Maryland).

The average debt for all Americans that year was $45,936.

The report shows that Hawaii's per capita debt has also grown significantly.

In 2005, per capita debt in Hawaii was $51,810, sixth-highest in the nation.

While Hawaii's per capita debt rose $15,200 over the decade, the per capita debt nationally rose by just $5,300.

The reason behind Hawaii's rising debt shouldn't come as a surprise.

As housing prices continue to rise, mortgage debt now makes up 77 percent of per capita debt in the islands; that compares with 68 percent nationally.

While higher homeownership rates in Hawaii are a positive, chief State Economist Eugene Tian notes that the high mortgage debt could also have negative impacts, including fewer consumers spending on other goods and services, rising rents, and spending shifting to out-of-state financial institutions that carry residents' mortgages.

Other highlights of the report include:

Hawaii now has the highest mortgage debt per capita in the nation. The per capita mortgage debt in Hawaii was $51,770 in 2015; nationally, the figure was $31,330.

Mortgages in delinquency have also shot up since 2005, when Hawaii ranked last in the nation for the metric. Just .3 percent of mortgage payments were past due by 90 days or more that years. A decade later, Hawaii is ranked 10th in the nation for mortgage delinquencies, with 2.8 percent of mortgage payments 90 days late or more.

Hawaii residents also have relatively high credit card debt. Hawaii ranked eighth in the nation in 2005, and fourth in the nation a decade later.

Some good news, though: Hawaii ranks the lowest in the nation for per capita student debt, and also ranks favorably for auto loan debt.

