SmartMoney Mondays: Business succession planning

It's the process of helping business owners think through how they want to transition out of the business they've built. It's called business succession planning. Basically it is something that happens when you've been in business for some time and you're starting to think about the future. Every business is different and everyone has different ideas of what they'd like to do with the business they've built. The key is not to wait too long to create a plan, but actually give yourself the time to think everything through and explore all the options.

The earlier you start thinking about business succession the better. You may need to start the process of finding a buyer, changing legal and financial documents, all of which takes time. And you don't want to make these important decisions feeling rushed or pressured. And if it's a family business it can get even more complicated.

They key thing is, use the time sooner than later to start to think about your future. Do you want to keep working even after you sell the business? Do you want to just walk away? You can design any plan you want.

