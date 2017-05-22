Hawaii honors Vietnam veterans with free concert featuring Tony Orlando

Free concert event featuring internationally acclaimed singer Tony Orlando, local favorite Gordon Freitas & Folk, Peter Apo, and the Marine Fleet Band, along with addresses by retired military, POWs, special guest speaker Ann-Margret and celebrity emcee Rick Hamada of iHeart Media to honor Vietnam War Veterans and their families at the Waikiki Shell, Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 PM.

As America’s participation in the Vietnam War drew to an end “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ’Round the Ole Oak Tree” was the number one single on the charts in 1973. It became Tony Orlando’s theme song and grew into an American anthem of hope, homecoming, reunion and renewal. The yellow ribbon has welcomed home POWs from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, the hostages from Iran and the troops from Desert Storm.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans concert featuring Tony Orlando is a time to remember the commitment of those who served our country in one of the most controversial foreign engagements in which the US has participated. The Welcome Home event offers an uplifting and encouraging evening of music and complimentary dinner for all Vietnam Veterans plus one guest.

Hawaii residents and visitors are encouraged to bring your friends and family to come show your respect and pay tribute to those who served during the Vietnam War.

For more information about this concert and other Commemorative events please call: 808-441-1007

