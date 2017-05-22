50th State Fair offers 'fun for everyone' beginning Memorial Day weekend

It’s no secret. The 50th State Fair is Hawaii’s destination for super fun in the Summertime! This year will provide residents and visitors with so much excitement, thrills, entertainment and special shows that you won’t want to miss! Monster Truck demonstrations and ride, the Anastasini Circus with thrilling acts featuring an international group of performers and Ringmaster Giovanni Anastasini, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, the family friendly Pork Chop Revue, a 3D blacklight experience, and the debut of the exciting new rides, SEVEN SEAS and SPEED are not to be missed!

The fun begins FRIDAY, MAY 26, through Memorial Day, then continuing every Friday through Sunday for the next four weeks ending Sunday, June 25. The action takes place at Aloha Stadium where there is plenty of parking!

Memorial Day marks another salute to the military community where all active duty and retired military and their dependants will have FREE ADMISSION (with I.D.) to the Fair all day and is proudly sponsored by PASHA HAWAII. Gates will open on Monday, May 29, at 12 noon.

