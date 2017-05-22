Man dies in Keaau crash

A man died after a vehicle crash in Keaau on Monday morning, Big Island firefighters said.

Officials said the crash happened around 8 a.m. along Highway 11 at the Keaau bypass.

Crews discovered the driver partially pinned in the vehicle. He was unresponsive with a massive head injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated.

