SmallBiz Academy Windward Oahu: Powerful One-Two Punch

SmallBiz Academy is a quarterly information event with the mission to help business owners on the path to success through engaging topics and guest speakers. The focus for this event: what is an effective digital marketing strategy? How can you use digital marketing to increase your brand’s visibility and revenue? And why is it important to build relationships within your business community?

Attendees will hear from: Frank Among, Director of Sales, Marketing and Business Development, Kualoa Ranch, Thomas Obungen, Digital/Social Media Strategist at Upspring Media/Frolic Hawaii, Cynthia Manley, President, Kaneohe Business Group, and Catherine Sato, VP & Windward Oahu Market Manager at Bank of Hawaii & VP of Kailua Chamber of Commerce.

A panel discussion will be moderated by: Daniel Ikaika Ito, Digital Media Director, Hawaii Business magazine.

The SmallBiz Academy will be held on Thursday, May 25, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Koolau Ballrooms. Ticket prices are $20 individual and $15 group rate (3+).

For more information or to register, visit www.hawaiibusiness.com/SBA052517

