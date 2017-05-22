More than 7,000 lanterns to illuminate waters of Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day

The annual Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony has become a Memorial Day tradition, and this year the event is expected to draw more than 50,000 residents and visitors from various cultures and backgrounds to Ala Moana Beach on Monday, May 29, 2017. More than 7,000 candle-lit lanterns will be set afloat to honor the military’s fallen, in remembrance of loved ones who have passed, and as a symbolic, collective vow to work toward a harmonious and peaceful future. Themed “Many Rivers, One Ocean - Interconnectedness,” the annual Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony gathers the community and visitors for a collective experience of warmth, compassion and understanding.

At 6:10 p.m., the pre-ceremony will begin with a performance by Shinnyo Taiko. The ceremony will officially begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Hawaiian oli, hula and music. The ceremony will include sharing by Hawaiian musical artists, an address by Her Holiness Shinso Ito, head priest of Shinnyo Buddhism, and lighting of the Light of Harmony by four local community leaders along with Shinso Ito. After the lighting, the lanterns will be set afloat onto the waters of Ala Moana Beach by the general public and volunteers. At the conclusion of the ceremony, as in past years, all lanterns will be collected from the ocean and restored for use future years.

Those attending the ceremony may receive a lantern to personally float, or write their remembrances on special forms that will be placed on collective remembrance lanterns to be floated by volunteers. The Lantern Request tent will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all lanterns are given out, on the day of the ceremony. Lanterns may be received on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore, families or groups who wish to float a lantern are kindly asked to limit themselves to one lantern per family or group so that all who wish to float a lantern will be able to do so. There is no charge to receive a lantern. Voluntary donations received at the beach will be gifted to the City & County of Honolulu for the upkeep and beautification of Ala Moana Beach Park.

Free event parking is available at the Hawai?i Convention Center from 7 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. A complimentary shuttle will transport passengers from the Hawaii Convention Center to Ala Moana Beach Park beginning at 3 p.m. then back to the Hawai?i Convention Center after the ceremony.

To accommodate those in and outside of Hawaii who are unable to attend the ceremony in-person, online submissions are also being accepted through Sunday, May 28, 11:59 p.m. (HST) at www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com. Those unable to attend Lantern Floating Hawaii in person may also watch the ceremony live on KGMB or online at www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The first Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony was held at Ke‘ehi Lagoon in 1999 on Memorial Day and has grown each year in response to community interest. Shinnyo-en and presenter Na Lei Aloha Foundation have nurtured the community event as a vehicle for cross-cultural cooperation, understanding, harmony and peace, which engages hundreds of volunteers and tens of thousands of participants annually.

