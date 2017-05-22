Highest water levels in 112 years recorded in April

The University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant Center for Coastal and Climate Science and Resilience (Hawai‘i Sea Grant CCSR), University of Hawai‘i Sea Level Center (UHSLC), and Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) have been tracking unusual high ocean water levels, and are advising that the state will likely continue to experience unusually high tide levels through the summer.

Data from tide stations around Hawai‘i show that mean water levels have been several inches above predicted heights since early 2016. Peaking at over 9 inches in late April, the Honolulu Harbor tide gauge recorded a maximum water level of 3.06 feet—the highest daily mean water level ever observed over the 112-year record. The combination of elevated water levels, seasonally high tides, and a large south shore surf event resulted in flooding on April 28, 2017.

The elevated water levels are attributed to an unusual combination of lingering effects of recent El Niño events, natural Pacific-wide climate and sea level variability associated with the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, localized rotating eddies of elevated water level, and sea-level rise from global warming. Ocean models generated by the UHSLC indicate that elevated water levels are likely to persist through the summer.

Record high water levels are expected around the upcoming highest astronomic tides of the year, known as “king tides,” occurring over a few days around May 26, June 23, and July 21 in Hawai‘i. Actual water levels along exposed coasts will largely depend on wave heights during the high tides.

Localized impacts may include coastal erosion, wave over-wash, and temporary flooding in low-lying backshore areas around storm drain systems. Impacts may be more severe if the upcoming king tides coincide with an elevated surf event, which occur most often on south and east shores this time of year, and/or during heavy rains. Property owners who have experienced flooding and erosion problems in the past, particularly those on south and windward shores, should anticipate impacts similar to those experienced during the high tides of late April. Boating and ocean recreation such as paddling and fishing may also experience unusual water levels and currents in addition to navigation hazards.

