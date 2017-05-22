FBI: Man arrested after in-flight scare was high, had 'terroristic thoughts'

Passengers aboard a Honolulu-bound American Airlines flight on Friday say a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit in mid-air was acting strangely before the flight even departed Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old man arrested following a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu bound plane had been involved in a separate incident at Los Angeles International Airport, where the flight originated.

TIMELINE: Here's a look at the hours leading up to a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight

A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.

Suspect in cockpit threat on Honolulu flight had been detained at LAX

The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested Friday after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight was high and expressed "terroristic thoughts" to FBI agents, court documents filed Monday allege.

Anil Uskanli has been charged with interfering with flight crew members, a federal felony, and remains at the Honolulu federal detention center.

Court documents say Uskanli needed a wheelchair to board American Airlines Flight 31 from Los Angeles to Honolulu on Friday morning because he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

His fellow passengers told FBI agents that Uskanli was taking about being a famous actor, whispering to himself and exhibiting other strange behaviors. At one point, he was in the bathroom but did not lock the door. When a fellow passenger opened the door, Uskanli started yelling and pounding on the walls.

The flight attendants reported the incidents to the captain, who implemented a "level 1" security measure, meaning the flight deck was locked down.

Shortly afterward, the criminal complaint said that Uskanli got up, wrapped a blanket around his head, picked up his laptop and started walking to the front of the plane. A flight attendant pushed the beverage cart in the aisle to block him from getting to the cockpit and first class cabin, the documents said.

When Uskanli tried to push the cart away, the flight attendant held her ground saying, "You are not coming in here."

She then said to nearby passengers, "Can somebody please help? Can somebody please help?"

Four passengers and an off-duty law enforcement officer responded, the documents said, and took him back to his seat for the rest of the flight. The off-duty officer sat with Uskanli the whole time.

The complaint said the flight attendants "were immediately frightened" of Uskanli's laptop because of a potential new threat that they may contain explosives undetected by airport screening measures.

Because of the concern, the laptop was taken to the back of the plane and barricaded with flight crew luggage, and a "level 4" emergency was launched, which initiated bomb threat procedures.

The captain then lowered the plane's elevation to 5,000 feet, and two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were scrambled to escort the flight into Honolulu.

When the plane landed, K-9 units swept the plane and all passengers and their carry-on items were screened.

The court documents say Uskanli tested positive for drugs, including marijuana. Sources say he was high on synthetic marijuana.

In interviews with the FBI, Uskanli was asked if he had "terroristic thoughts." He responded, "We all have those ideas."

He continued, when asked if he'd planned to hurt anybody, "It depends on the day."

The FBI agent then reported that Uskanli made his fingers into the shape of a gun and pretended to shoot the agent and "made a gesture simulating a chopping motion toward my neck."

The court documents also say that he then turned to another FBI agent in the room and said, "I'll kill her, get out the following day, and shoot myself."

Questions have been raised as to why Uskanli was allowed to board the flight in the first place.

As Hawaii News Now first reported, he bought the ticket just after midnight Friday at Los Angeles International Airport, was not carrying any luggage (just a laptop) and had been cited by airport police for breaching a secure door in Terminal 5.

It was also noted that Uskanli appeared to be intoxicated, but the agency said he didn't meet the criteria of being "drunk."

American Airlines has also said in a statement that it "was unaware of what transpired in Terminal 5," and provided Uskanli with a wheelchair because he was requested one. The airline is barred from asking passengers why they require the assistance of a wheelchair.

