Billy V: Billy V, The Hokus, Bruno Mars

Billy is actually off today, but we still have some big entertainment news, and let's start with Billy. He hosted the 40th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano awards on Saturday night. Billy himself actually won a Na Hoku for the "Moe Keale Aloha Is" Award, for his service to the Hawaiian music community. Although he was the emcee, he seemed totally surprised when his name was called.

As for the big winners -- A group of former Kamehameha Schools students scooped up nine awards. Keauhou walked away with big honors - including Album of the Year, Group of the Year, Favorite Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year. Ra'iatea Helm won Female Vocalist of the Year. Male Vocalist of the Year went to Josh Tatofi. Grammy winner Kalani Pe`a also heard his named called. He took home the Contemporary Album of the Year award for his album "E Walea." For a list of all the winners and a slide show of Saturday night's awards show go to HawaiiNewsNow.com.

Of course, there were a lot of performances. Some of the newer generation of musicians, and some of the classic ones, like a tribute to C&K which released their first album in 1974. Alx Kawakami and Blayne Asing performed with Henry Kapono. There were also performances from Pure Heart, John Cruz, Hoaikane, Mana`o Company and Braddah Walter.

Speaking of performances, another local boy tore it up at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Bruno Mars performed his latest single, "Versace on the Floor." It's the third single off his latest album, "24K Magic." He was up for three Billboards, but unfortunately didn't win any of them. The Roosevelt High grad is currently on tour.

