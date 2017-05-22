Business Report: A fresh look at income and education

Has this happened to you? You're at a family gathering, someone brings up college. And one of the uncles or aunties talks stink about college. They cite a relative who has no college but makes good money. Yet we know for sure, the more you learn, the more you earn. So how do they get the idea it's otherwise Charts on FlowingData.com offer a possible explanation.
This is income for people, 18 to 34, older people below, based on data from last year. Without college the median income is 22 grand – with college, 48 grand - double. With some seriously well-compensated outliers. Now look at the same plotting based on data 50 years ago.
The general trend was the same, but the difference was smaller. More people with no college did okay. If some older people lack an appreciation of what college does to earning potential, it may be because when they were young things were different. But as we've said before, current data shows irrefutably, education pays.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.