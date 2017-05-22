Business Report: A fresh look at income and education

Has this happened to you? You're at a family gathering, someone brings up college. And one of the uncles or aunties talks stink about college. They cite a relative who has no college but makes good money. Yet we know for sure, the more you learn, the more you earn. So how do they get the idea it's otherwise Charts on FlowingData.com offer a possible explanation.

This is income for people, 18 to 34, older people below, based on data from last year. Without college the median income is 22 grand – with college, 48 grand - double. With some seriously well-compensated outliers. Now look at the same plotting based on data 50 years ago.

The general trend was the same, but the difference was smaller. More people with no college did okay. If some older people lack an appreciation of what college does to earning potential, it may be because when they were young things were different. But as we've said before, current data shows irrefutably, education pays.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.