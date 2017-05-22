Hawaii scientists warn serious coastal flooding may be near

HONOLULU (AP) - Scientists are warning people that serious coastal flooding could be coming to Hawaii throughout the next few months.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that a rare convergence of rising sea levels and some of the highest tides of the year could cause the flooding.

The next large tides, or "king tides," are expected Wednesday and Thursday in Hawaii. King tides are expected again June 23-24 and July 21-23.

Scientists say coastal property owners should anticipate impacts like the ones that occurred during the high tides of late April, which caused swamping beaches, boat ramps and roads.

Director of the University of Hawaii Sea Level Center Mark Merrifield says the flooding could offer coastal communities a snapshot of what escalating climate change could regularly cause in the future.

