Maui family continues searching for missing Lahaina man

A Maui family is searching for a 24-year-old Lahaina man who’s been missing since Friday.

Justin Sadang was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving his home in his dark blue Toyota 4Runner.

This is the first time he has vanished, his family said.

Family members tried to find him by tracking his cellphone, but that has been unsuccessful.

“There’s people all over, they’ve been so kind and doing searches on their own, assisting police and everybody else,” said Kenneth Sadang, Justin Sadang’s father.

Justin Sadang is described as 5’8”, approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and brown shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400.

