Forecast: Work week kicks off with return of breezy trade winds

Trade winds will be breezy today at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Those winds will bring us a few passing showers, but sunshine should dominate the day.

The high in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is elevated out in the country due to an out-of-season northwest swell. South shores will see a significant swell starting on Thursday that could combine with unusually high tides and create some minor coastal flooding.

Surf today will be 6-10 feet north, 3-6 feet west, 2-4 feet east with some higher sets, 2-4 feet south.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.