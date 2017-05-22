Man dies after pulled from waters off Makapuu

A 42-year-old man died after he was pulled from waters off Makapuu, the Honolulu Police Department said.

Ocean Safety responded around 10:45 a.m. to a possible snorkeler who was brought in to shore by bystanders at an area known as Baby Makapuu.

Ocean Safety performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim until Emergency Medical Services personnel took over. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

