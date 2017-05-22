"This is amazing, I'm pretty overwhelmed" Shoji says aloha at retirement celebration

It was a retirement party fitting for the man and the coach that Dave Shoji is. Both the success of the Rainbow Wahine under his leadership, and the thousands of lives touched by the program itself were all evident tonight in Manoa at the Aloha Ball Retirement ceremony - where the man that helped shape college volleyball, both at UH and beyond, was honored one last time.

"It's a very bitter sweet day," said Shoji. "But, after coming in here and seeing all the ex-players, especially the ex-players, that came in... I had no Idea this many people would show up. It's just amazing. I'm just pretty overwhelmed right now. It's just a great night."

While he may have enjoyed the ceremony on Sunday night, according those close to him, he initially didn't want any attention surrounding his retirement.

"For him to have this day, I'm glad that they threw this for him," said former Rainbow Wahine player, and Shoji's successor, Robyn Ah Mow-Santos. "I was kind of worried because he was like, 'maybe I'll retire. Maybe not.' I was like, 'ok guy, you got to let people know so they can throw something for you'. He said, 'no I don't want nothing like that.' I was like, 'no, 40 years, you need something.' He put Hawaii volleyball on the map."

While the event was meant to shine a spotlight on the man who brought four national titles, and 25 conference championships to UH; for Shoji's former players - they felt they were the lucky ones to be able to show their gratitude one more time to the man who shaped them as volleyball players and people.

"I would just like to say a big thank you to Dave, for first of all giving me the opportunity to come here as a player, which is obviously changed my life in so many ways. And, also the impact he had on my life as a person," said former Rainbow Wahine and All-American, Angelica Ljungqvist. "You're here as a young person for four years. That really shapes you, your personality, many things about you. So, I'm just grateful for his program and that I got to play for him.

In the spirit of Dave Shoji's devotion to the Rainbow Wahine, proceeds from the ceremony will go back to the the University of Hawaii - both to the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball program, and to the Dave and Mary Shoji Scholarship Endowment fund.