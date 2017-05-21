Waipuna visits Campbell after Zippy's hula performance goes viral

Following their May Day celebration Saturday night, students from Campbell's May Day court headed to a nearby Zippy's where an impromptu hula performance ensued.

Following their May Day celebration Saturday night, students from Campbell's May Day court headed to a nearby Zippy's where an impromptu hula performance ensued.

After watching the video of Campbell High School's 2017 May Day court performing a hula at a local Zippy's, Hawaiian music group Waipuna made a special visit to the school.

In the video, the students danced a hula to the group's song, "Malama Mau Hawaii," which honors Queen Lili'uokalani.

The performance was captured on video, and the Ewa Beach Zippy's hula flash mob soon went viral.

The video garnered over 320,000 views on Facebook, and thousands of positive reactions.

After the group saw the video, they went to the school to meet the students.

"They shared their story, and worked with keiki on their final project to write a mele," instructor Dayne Punahele Kealanahele-Querubin said.

Waipuna also performed the song live for the students as they danced.

Kealanahele-Querubin said the musicians also inspired students to "care for all things Hawaiian."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.