Forecast: Breezy trades strengthen to start the week

Locally breezy trades have returned and will remain with us through Tuesday. We'll have a few showers here and there for windward and mauka areas, but it should be on the drier side to start the week.

The winds will slacken by Wednesday, which is about the same time that moisture from an old cold front will be carried in by the winds. There's also a chance for more unstable conditions to move in near the end of the week, with a chance of heavy afternoon showers by Friday. Still a bit far out to be completely certain about that, but we'll keep an eye on it for you. The rest of Memorial Day weekend is still a tossup at this point, but for now expect lighter winds with afternoon clouds and showers into Sunday.

You're in look if you're looking for some surf, with a new swell peaking at 6-10 feet for north shores and 4-6 feet for west shores. East shores are on the way up but a bit choppy, while south shores could still see some chest-high sets with a downward trend. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. The advisory may be expanded as the trade winds pick up.

- Ben Gutierrez

