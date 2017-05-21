HPD opens homicide case after a woman's fatal fall in Waikiki

Police have opened a homicide case after a woman was seen falling 10 stories from a Waikiki high rise.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2040 block of Kuhio Avenue.

The woman's name has not been released.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the victim's fall.

This story will be updated.

