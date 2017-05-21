Volunteers band together to repaint vandalized Moiliili Community Center mural

Some of the volunteers pose in front of the newly repainted mural at the Moiliili Community Center. (Image: Faye Nakashima)

In April, vandals defaced the mural that was painted in the 1960's. (Image: Moiliili Community Center)

Dozens of volunteers showed up to the Moiliili Community Center Sunday to help restore an over 40-year-old mural after vandals defaced it last month.

Organizers of the restoration day said local businesses and organizations donated supplies and money to beautify the center.

"It feels great that the community rallied around us. We're grateful," Moiliili Community Center Executive Director Nadine Nishioka said.

There were so many volunteers that showed up to repaint the mural, the extra hands were also able to fix classrooms and other parts of the center.

Window louvers were fixed and a shack was built for the parking garage attendant as a result of the extra manpower, Nishioka said.

"It was really thanks to a lot of hands that we were able to fix the rooms," Nishioka said. "Its great that they can come out and rally around the center."

In the April vandalism, vehicles were also damaged.

Police have not made any arrests related to the case.

The Moiliili Community Center is a non-profit organization that has served the community for many years. Hundreds of senior citizens and students use the center weekly. MCC is also one of the oldest Japanese language schools in Hawaii.

Tax-deductible donations to the center are welcomed. Click here for more information, or call 955-1555.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.