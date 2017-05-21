Visitor falls off a Kauai hiking trail, sustains minor injuries

The Kauai Fire Department says a 24-year-old woman visiting from Tucson, AZ sustained minor injuries after falling from a hiking trail on Kauai's west side Saturday afternoon

She was on the Waimea Canyon Trail just past noon when she reportedly looked over the edge of the cliff. The woman then slipped and fell on the Waipo'o Falls Trail about 25 feet below.

A bystander called authorities and rescuers soon responded.

When EMS, fire and Air 1 arrived, they found the woman on the side of a steep cliff, handing on to two small boulders.

Rescue crews were able to secure the woman with straps and bring her to a nearby landing zone.

The woman had minor abrasions on her knees, hands and elbows, and refused further treatment.

