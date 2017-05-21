Turkey: Man detained on US plane just wanted 1st class seat

A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.

A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.

Suspect in cockpit threat on Honolulu flight had been detained at LAX

Suspect in cockpit threat on Honolulu flight had been detained at LAX

Passengers aboard a Honolulu-bound American Airlines flight on Friday say a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit in mid-air was acting strangely before the flight even departed Los Angeles.

Passengers aboard a Honolulu-bound American Airlines flight on Friday say a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit in mid-air was acting strangely before the flight even departed Los Angeles.

Passengers say detained man was unruly before flight even began

Passengers say detained man was unruly before flight even began

The 25-year-old man arrested following a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu bound plane had been involved in a separate incident at Los Angeles International Airport, where the flight originated.

The 25-year-old man arrested following a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu bound plane had been involved in a separate incident at Los Angeles International Airport, where the flight originated.

TIMELINE: Here's a look at the hours leading up to a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight

TIMELINE: Here's a look at the hours leading up to a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight

(Donna Basden via AP). In this photo provided by Donna Basden, a man is escorted off an American Airlines flight after it landed in Honolulu, Friday, May 19, 2017. Federal agents met the plane from Los Angeles when it landed in Honolulu.

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's official news agency says the FBI has detained a Turkish man who attempted to sit in first class on a Los Angeles-Honolulu flight.

The Anadolu news agency reported Sunday that 25-year-old Anil Tuvanc Uskanli bought an economy ticket on American Airlines Flight 31 but left his seat to try first class. Flight attendants stopped him but in the ensuing argument, he kicked a service cart.

The agency said Uskanli was handcuffed to his seat after refusing to sit.

Uskanli was taken into custody after the plane, escorted by two fighter jets, landed in Honolulu. He now faces a possible charge of interference with a flight crew.

Anadolu said Uskanli studied film and journalism in California and London.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.