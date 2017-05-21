Keauhou scoops 9 total Na Hoku Hanohano Award trophies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
The group Keauhou brought home a total of nine Na Hoku Hanohano Awards at the 40th annual event Saturday.
Members of the band, Zachary Lum, Nicholas Lum and Jonah Solatorio, won in the Album, Song and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year category.
The group also won the Most Promising Artist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year awards.
"When the rest of us acknowledged Hawaiian music as something we can honor and celebrate... it goes beyond the Hawaiian language community. It goes to everybody," Zachary Lum said in an acceptance speech.
Maui native Kalani Pe'a, who now lives on the Big Island, brought home the Contemporary Album of the Year award for his album, "E Walea. "
Pe'a is the first musical artist to win a Grammy and a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for the same album. In February, Pe'a won the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Josh Tatofi also went home with two awards for the Island Music Album of the year, and male Vocalist of the Year.
AWARD WINNERS:
Graphics Award: Kawikanui Kahele for "Ku`u Pua Sakura," Hoku Zuttermeister
Liner Notes Award: Zachary Lum for "Keauhou," Keauhou
Engineering Award - Hawaiian Category: Dave Tucciarone for "He Leo Puali - A Pure Voice," Ra'iatea Helm
Engineering Award - General Category: David Kauahikaua for "Whenever You Come Around," A Touch of Gold
Music DVD of the Year: "Hawai'i Aloha - Song Across Hawaii," Various Artists
Comedy Album of the Year: "I Am a Bad Decision," Brandi Morgan
Compilation Album of the Year: "Mele From Auntie's Beach House Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa," Various Artists
Hip-Hop Album of the Year: "Love's Heretic," Tantra
Christmas Album of the Year: "Maui Slack Key Christmas," George Kahumoku, Jr.
Hawaiian Slack Key Album of the Year: "Hi'ilawe," Cyril Pahinui
Religious Album of the Year: "Righteous Son Rize," Rupert Tripp, Jr.
Anthology Album of the Year: "Kamaka Ukulele Presents: Keep Strumming! Celebrating 100 Years," Various Artists
Alternative Album of the Year: "Kukahi," Kukahi Lee
Instrumental Album of the Year: "Wahi Pana, Songs of Place," Jeff Peterson
Instrumental Composition: "Ki'hoalu," Cyril Pahinui
International Album Special Recognition Award: "My Favorite Things," Ukulele Swing Trio
Rock Album of the Year: "The Overthrow," Nesta
Jazz Album of the Year: "Between the Music & The Moon," Maggie Herron
Contemporary Album of the Year: "E Walea," Kalani Pe'a
Reggae Album of the Year: "Tales of the Fruit Stand Mystic," Kanekoa
Most Promising Artist of the Year: Keauhou
Ukulele Album of the Year: "Jus' Press Vol 2," Ledward Kaapana
Extended Play (EP) Release of the Year: "Alo I Ke Alo," Mailani
Island Music Album of the Year: "Pua Kiele," Josh Tatofi
Single of the Year: "Moloka'i On My Mind," Blayne Asing
Haku Mele Award: "Hanohano Ha'iku," Zachary Lum, from "Keauhou," Keauhou
Hawaiian Language Performance Award: "Keauhou," Keauhou
Hawaiian Album of the Year: "Keauhou," Keauhou
Group of the Year: "Keauhou," Keauhou
Favorite Entertainer of the Year: Keauhou
Female Vocalist of the Year: Ra'iatea Helm, "He Leo Hualii - A Pure Voice"
Male Vocalist of the Year: Josh Tatofi, "Pua Kiele"
Song of the Year: "Hanohano Ha'iku," Zachary Lum, from "Keauhou," Keauhou
Album of the Year: "Keauhou," Keauhou
