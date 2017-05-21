Over 2M raised for non-profits at 39th Annual Charity Walk

“Mahalo plenty to all the volunteers and participants who helped make our 39th annual Charity Walk a fun and successful event for all,” said Mufi Hannemann, President and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, which sponsors the Charity Walk.

More than six thousand participants strolled around Ala Moana Beach Park Saturday morning for the 39th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk.

Individuals and non-profit organizations raised about $440,000.

Last week the neighbor island’s held their charity walks.

Nearly 1,800 people on Kauai helped raise a record $275,000, Maui county raised almost $1.2 million dollars and had more than 2,600 participants, and Big Island volunteers raised $300,000.

Organizers said this year’s fundraiser is on track to beat last year’s overall total.

“Our state reached $2 million on the day of the Oahu Walk last year, and by the end of the collection period today we raised over $2.2 million for 346 charities,” said Hannemann.

The Charity Walk, founded in 1974 and expanded statewide in 1978, is now Hawaii's largest single-day fundraising event by a non-profit organization. Since its inception, more than $32 million has been raised to support hundreds of local charities throughout the state.

