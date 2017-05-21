Over 2M raised for non-profits at 39th Annual Charity Walk

Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Flames were first reported at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Kamilo Nui Valley.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>