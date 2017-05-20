Growing up Shoji: Sons of famed volleyball coach reflect on father’s legacy

Dave Shoji's Aloha Ball ceremony has brought athletes from all over the world to Hawaii to celebrate this weekend.

Among them are his sons, Erik and Kawika, who flew all the way from Russia where they've been playing professionally.

Hawaii News Now caught up with the brothers earlier this week for an inside look at what it was like to grow up as a Shoji.

"He was always our dad first but when you walk around town you know people recognize him and you obviously see how beloved his program and the women's team here is so you have an idea of how big the team and he is but at home he was just a normal guy normal dad," Kawika said.

Dave may have been dad first but growing up in the Shoji household meant living up to a certain standard of excellence set by a legend in the world of volleyball, which meant childhood for Erik and Kawika was just a little bit different.

"I think to sum it up, it was just competitive anything we did it was a competition whether it was ping pong or a card game, Kawika and I grew up playing balloon volleyball in the living room,” Erik said. “It was always a competition everything was competitive and there was always a winner and a loser and someone crying or someone doing something throwing a fit because someone wanted to win because it was our whole family that wanted to win so it was always competitive."

From that environment that Shoji brothers blossomed, going from the states top prep volleyball players, to Stanford, then it was off to play professionally abroad, and eventually led them to the U.S. National team where last summer they competed together in Rio and picked up a bronze medal for the United States.

While the past year has been full of highlights for the Shoji family the brothers say their short trip back home has been all about celebrating their father who will be honored at an Aloha Ball Retirement Ceremony this Sunday.

“We're just really proud of him and the legacy he's leaving behind with the fans and all the players and the program and I know this program has impacted us so much as well and we're just happy to see the recognition he's getting and the recognition that he deserves,” Erik said.

The Aloha Ball ceremony will be this Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center, tickets are available on line now.

