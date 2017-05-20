4 car fender bender slows H1 east bound traffic to a crawl

A fender bender involving four cars clogged up the H1 freeway east bound just before noon Saturday.

The accident happened near the Waimalu off ramp. HPD says the call came in around 11 a.m.

Motorists were stuck in traffic for miles as police worked to clear the scene. Tow wagons had to be called out to assist.

No serious injuries were reported.

Traffic on the freeway was back to normal by 3:30 p.m.

