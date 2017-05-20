Keauhou, Pe'a up for most nominations at annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Hilo native Kalani Pe'a won the Grammy for Best Regional Roots music album Sunday.

The 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards takes place at the Hawaii Convention Center; it will be broadcast on K5 The Home Team and K5TheHomeTeam.com 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Final Ballot Nominations Female Vocalist of the Year – Best performance by a female artist • AMY HANAIALI‘I, REMEMBERING NAPUA (Ua Records) • RA‘IATEA HELM, HE LEO HUALI, “A PURE VOICE” (Ra‘iatea Helm Records) • MAGGIE HERRON, BETWEEN THE MUSIC & THE MOON (Herron So...

Hoku Zuttermeister received eight Na Hoku Hanohano award nominations this year. They include Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year, Graphics Award of the Year and Liner Notes Award of the Year. You can watch The Na Hoku Hanohano awards show this Saturday at 7 p.m. on K5. Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Hawaiian music's biggest names are preparing for the the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards show Saturday evening.

The event recognizes artists for significant contributions to preserving and evolving the art of Hawaiian music.

Music trio Keauhou racked in a total of 12 nominations in nine different categories including Album, Song and Group of the Year.

Fresh off his Grammy Award win, Hilo native Kalani Pe'a scooped up nine Hoku nominations. His album E Walea, won the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album in February. Pe'a's nominations include Male Vocalist of the Year, Favorite Entertainer and Hawaiian Language Performance of the year.

If Pe'a take home a Hoku, he will be the first musician to win a Grammy and a Hoku for the same album.

Several Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominees are set to perform at the event, including Amy Hanaialii Gilliom, Blayne Asing, Hoku Zuttermeister, Raiatea Helm and more.

The Na Hoku Hanohano awards, organized by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts, recognized icons in Hawaiian music since it's inception in 1978. Previous winners include the late Jimmy Borges, Keali'i Reichel, Cyril Pahinui and Don Ho.

The 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano awards will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center Saturday at 7 p.m.

KFVE will stream the event live. Click here to view the stream.

