TIMELINE: Here's a look at the hours leading up to a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight

Passengers aboard a Honolulu-bound American Airlines flight on Friday say a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit in mid-air was acting strangely before the flight even departed Los Angeles.

Passengers say detained man was unruly before flight even began

The 25-year-old man arrested following a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu bound plane had been involved in a separate incident at Los Angeles International Airport, where the flight originated.

Here's a look a timeline of events leading up to Anil Uskanli's arrest:

Just after midnight:

Uskanli buys a ticket from Los Angeles Airport to Honolulu at the American Airlines gate.

About 2:45 a.m.:

Uskanli, who has passed through the TSA checkpoint, breaches secure door that leads to tarmac in Terminal 5.

About 3:30 a.m.:

LAX police cite him and determines that while he appears intoxicated he is not considered drunk.

Uskanli leaves the secure area of Terminal 5 and goes through TSA security at Terminal 4, the terminal with his gate for American Airlines Flight 31.

8:05 a.m.:

Uskanli boards Flight 31, and the airplane departs LAX about an hour later.

About three hours later:

Uskanli reportedly wraps a blanket around his head and attempts to get to the cockpit but is stopped by a flight attendant before he gets into first class.

Passengers, including an off duty police officer helps subdue the man, using duct tape to secure him to his seat for the remainder of the flight.

11:30 a.m.

AA Flight 31 lands in Honolulu, and FBI agents and deputy sheriffs take Uskanli into custody.

