TIMELINE: Here's a look at the hours leading up to a security sc - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TIMELINE: Here's a look at the hours leading up to a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The 25-year-old man arrested following a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu bound plane had been involved in a separate incident at Los Angeles International Airport, where the flight originated.

Here's a look a timeline of events leading up to Anil Uskanli's arrest:

Just after midnight:

  • Uskanli buys a ticket from Los Angeles Airport to Honolulu at the American Airlines gate.

About 2:45 a.m.:

  • Uskanli, who has passed through the TSA checkpoint, breaches secure door that leads to tarmac in Terminal 5. 

About 3:30 a.m.:

  • LAX police cite him and determines that while he appears intoxicated he is not considered drunk.  
  • Uskanli leaves the secure area of Terminal 5 and goes through TSA security at Terminal 4, the terminal with his gate for American Airlines Flight 31. 

8:05 a.m.:

  • Uskanli boards Flight 31, and the airplane departs LAX about an hour later.

About three hours later:

  • Uskanli reportedly wraps a blanket around his head and attempts to get to the cockpit but is stopped by a flight attendant before he gets into first class. 
  • Passengers, including an off duty police officer helps subdue the man, using duct tape to secure  him to his seat for the remainder of the flight. 

11:30 a.m.

  • AA Flight 31 lands in Honolulu, and FBI agents and deputy sheriffs take Uskanli into custody. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly