Passengers say detained man was unruly before flight even began

Passengers aboard a Honolulu-bound American Airlines flight on Friday say a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit in mid-air was acting strangely before the flight even departed Los Angeles.

Early Friday morning, Los Angeles Airport Police officials arrested 25-year-old Anil Uskanil for trespassing after he allegedly went through a door from an LAX concourse that led onto an airfield ramp.

The authorities who investigated the incident determined that Uskanil had been drinking; he was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor trespassing, cited and released.

Despite the arrest, and the admission that Uskanil had been drinking, American Airlines officials allowed him to board the plane.

The trouble hardly stopped there.

Passengers say Uskanil attempted to sit in a first-class seat upon entering the plane, and that he remained in the first-class area until a flight attendant asked to check his boarding pass.

Once he was sent back to coach, people sitting near the man could hear him mumbling to himself before he put what looked like a blanket over his head and started making his way toward the cockpit.

"He was screaming and talking to himself, then he walked up to the front with the blanket on his head," said Lynn Ratner, who sat in front of the man.

When Uskanil began to make his way to the front of the plane, passengers say the first-class flight attendant used a beverage cart to block the aisle, preventing him from advancing.

Other passengers sprung into action.

"I was asking what else they could do, and they found some duct tape, and I think they went back over there with pillows and blankets just to tape him into his chair and keep them subdued until we got there," said Lee Lorenzen, a first-class passenger.

