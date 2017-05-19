Woman critically injured after car plunges from parking structur - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Woman critically injured after car plunges from parking structure

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A woman was critically injured Friday after she apparently drove her vehicle off the third floor of a Downtown parking structure.

The elderly woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center.

Officials said the parking structure is at Kukui Tower at 35 North Kukui St. 

The vehicle landed on a ground-level courtyard.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly