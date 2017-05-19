Board of Education selects new schools superintendent

The state has selected Christina Kishimoto as the new superintendent of Hawaii's public schools.

“Because both finalists were so highly qualified, it was a difficult decision for the Board,” said BOE Chairman Lance Mizumoto, in a news release. “In the end, however, we felt that Dr. Kishimoto has the right combination of experience, knowledge, and focus to implement the strategic vision for educational change set forth in the governor’s Blueprint for Education and the BOE and HIDOE’s newly revised joint strategic plan."

Kishimoto signed a three-year contract and will start on Aug. 1, 2017. She currently serves as superintendent of the Gilbert Public Schools district in Arizona.

Kishimoto succeeds schools Superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi, whose contract ends June 30.

The board said it plans to name an interim superintendent for July.

She was one of two finalists for the spot. The other was Linda Chen, an education consultant and former schools official.

After the finalists were announced, some expressed disappointment that no Hawaii-based applicants had made the list.

In a news release, Kishimoto said she's excited to be taking on the new role.

"I look forward to implementing a vision of excellence for all students," she said. "I look forward to working hand in hand with Hawaii’s teachers, leaders, staff, parents, community members, and student leaders to execute on this vision of high quality college, career, and community readiness.”

Hawaii's public school system is among the largest in the nation, with more than 180,000 students. It's also the only school district that's statewide.

This story will be updated.

